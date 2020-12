Unemployment rate registered at the national level 3,32% in November, with 0.05 percentage points more than the month of October and 0.34 percentage points higher than unemployment rate in November 2019, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES by the National Agency for Occupying Work Force (ANOFM).

The total number of unemployed people at the end of November 2020 was of 290,676 people, higher by 4,945 people as opposed to the number registered at the end of the previous month.