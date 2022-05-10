UNITER launches humanitarian campaign 'Romanian artists for Ukrainian artists'

The Theater Union of Romania (UNITER) is launching the humanitarian campaign "Romanian artists for Ukrainian artists", a fundraising project that will take place in the May 16 - June 15 period.

According to a release of UNITER sent to AGERPRES, 46 cultural institutions of state and independent have answered favorably to the call to be together, through theater, to maintain the dignity of artists and to support Ukrainian culture.

The campaign was also joined by institutions in the Republic of Moldova.

"In the May 16 - June 15 period, cultural institutions in Romania and the Republic of Moldova will organize lecture shows based on 10 texts written by Ukrainian authors after the start of the war in Ukraine, translated by Raluca Radulescu, or will schedule shows from their own repertoire, donating their collections. The stake is the same: financial support for Ukrainian artists who are now going through terrible moments," shows the release.

The sums collected from selling tickets, donations and sponsorships can be transferred directly to the account opened especially by UNITER: The Theater Solidarity Fund - RO22RNCB0072049712860086 BCR SECTOR 1.

"We thank the authors of these texts for having the courage to speak of their personal experience of the war and we are with them!," the release shows.

Details about the schedule of shows in the campaign can be found on www.uniter.ro, the websites of partner theaters and on www.mystage.ro.

The campaign is launched by UNITER in partnership with the Worldwide Reading Project and The Center for International Theatre Development (CITD) of Baltimore, USA.