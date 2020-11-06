US Ambassador in self-isolation after meeting with Transport Minister, later confirmed as infected with COVID-19

The US Ambassador in Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, is in self-isolation and will undergo a COVID-19 test, after meeting with Transport Minister Lucian Bode, who was confirmed as infected with SARS-CoV-2, informs the US Embassy.

"After Ambassador's Zuckerman's meeting yesterday with Minister of Transport Lucian Bode we were advised that Minister Bode tested positive for corona virus," shows a message posted on the website of the diplomatic mission.

According to the quoted source, in accordance with current norms, "Ambassador Zuckerman is not deemed to have been a contact".

"Out of an abundance of caution Ambassador Zuckerman will not have any in person meetings until he is tested for corona virus this weekend. The Ambassador has no Covid symptoms and is in good health," the US Embassy representatives also mention.

The Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Minister, Lucian Bode, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and has isolated in his home, according to an announcement posted on his Facebook page, Wednesday evening.