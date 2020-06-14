US Ambassador Zuckerman: Romania - one of closest US military and economic allies in Europe

Romania is one of the "closest" military and economic allies of the United States in Europe, said the US Ambassador in Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, on the occasion of the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between two countries on Sunday.

He recalled, as quoted in a statement from the US Embassy in our country, that on this day, in 1880, his predecessor, Eugene Schuyler, diplomatic agent and consul general, was recognized as the official representative of the United States in Romania.In November of the very same year, President Rutherford B. Hayes welcomed Colonel Sergiu Voinescu, Special Envoy of the future King Carol, at Romania's first diplomatic mission to the United States. From then until now, our countries have come closer. Romania was considered a partner and friend of the United States after the fall of communism in 1989. Our countries became strategic partners in 1997, and Romania became a NATO member in 2004. This relationship continues to benefit both countries today. Starting with the military who work together shoulder to shoulder worldwide to protect our freedoms, to the visit of a Romanian medical team in Alabama, to help the Americans during the COVID pandemic, Zuckerman said.The US ambassador stressed that Romania is one of the United States' closest military and economic allies in Europe.The Romanian people have no better friend than the American people, and on behalf of the Americans and President Trump, thank you, Romania, for the 140 years of friendship and cooperation. Many more!, Zuckerman said.