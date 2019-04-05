US Embassy in Romania condemns Husi Jewish cemetery vandalism, demands those responsible be brought to justice

The Embassy of the United States of America in Romania unequivocally condemns the recent vandalism carried out against the Jewish cemetery in Husi and demands that those responsible for this attack be brought to justice, a Friday release informs.

"The destruction of dozens of Jewish graves is not only an attack against the Jewish community, but also an attack against the diversity of the entire Romanian society. We stand together with the Jewish families whose loved ones' graves were desecrated and call for those responsible for this attack to be brought to justice," the Embassy said.

On April 4 Vaslui County police officers announced they were investigating the circumstances of the destruction of several funerary monuments in the Jewish Cemetery in Husi.

"Following a complaint about the destruction of 73 funerary monuments in the Husi Jewish Cemetery, we started investigations into grave desecration," said spokesman of the Vaslui County Police Inspectorate Bogdan Gheorghita. AGERPRES .