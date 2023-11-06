USR: 'Chancellor Nehammer violates Romanians' rights by blocking Romania's Schengen accession'

The opposition Save Romania Union (USR) asked the Austrian lawmakers in the Austria - Romania Friendship Group who visited Parliament on Monday to push for the change of the decision taken by Chancellor Nehammer's Austrian People's Party to block Romania's Schengen accession.

"We want this delegation to convey a clear message to the party led by Nehammer: stop spreading around this cynical rhetoric that brings in temporary votes by violating the rights of tens of millions of Romanians. Have the courage to correct an unjust decision that has already led to the rise of the extremist discourse in Romania," vice-president of the friendship group, USR deputy Diana Buzoianu said, noting also that beyond the need to respect the rights of Romanian citizens, Austria would stand to gain economically if Romania joined the Schengen Area.

"It is a cynical rhetoric that wins votes in the short term, but which does injustice to tens of millions of Romanians. Objectively, Romania has been fulfilling the Schengen accession requirements for years now. Austria reaps significant economic gains from business relations with partners in Romania. More than 130,000 Romanians contribute to Austria's economy and help in local communities," the USR deputy also declared, as cited in a release.

