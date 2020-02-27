USR-PLUS Alliance displays willingness to join gov't

The USR-PLUS Alliance has shown its willingness to govern and is waiting for a phone call from the prime minister-designate, the alliance's spokesman, Ionut Mosteanu, said on Thursday.

"We have shown our willingness to help with the governance. Now, at a difficult point for Romania, we are on the verge of a potential public health crisis and I think it takes a lot of responsibility. The USR-PLUS Alliance has people who are ready to shoulder the government. We are waiting for a phone call from the prime minister-designate, a call that has not been made yet. We are here, we will do our best to move this country forward; now it depends on the wisdom of others as well, " Mosteanu told a news conference on Thursday.He said that early elections are still in the cards, although neither the Social Democratic Party (PSD), nor the National Liberal Party (PNL) says so.He explained that "snap elections would reconfigure Parliament and create a new majority to support a reformist government that Romania needs," adding that, "on the other hand, snap elections come with some uncertainty that can last several months, which doesn't help economically at all.""The USR PLUS Alliance is ready to enter the election race anytime (...). We are heading for the early elections, if it can be held, if not, we want to support a government to make sure that something happens. As I was saying, I have seen a government that has hobbled little over the last four months," said Mosteanu.Asked if USR PLUS will ask the prime minister-designate to be part of his team for a vote of confidence, Mosteanu said: "We will talk with the prime minister-designate. We do not necessarily make that conditional, but we have shown our availability. We can improve governing (...), we want to make sure that the next day after the government in voted in office it will issue an ordinance for two-round mayoral elections. If they share this vision of ours, we are ready to join the government." AGERPRES