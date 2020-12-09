USR PLUS' Ciolos: Information about gov't formation - speculation based on rumors

Dacian Ciolos, co-chair of the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS), mentions that, up to this time, the information on the formation of the new Government contains only speculations based on some rumors, most being "the result of backstage games in which various formations or persons have a direct interest,"according to AGERPRES.

"It's as normal as can be the attention that the press gives to the formation of the Government, but I would like to mention that until this time the information given to the public contains only speculations based on some rumors. Most of the information that appears is the result of backstage games in which various formations or persons have a direct interest. We are aware that there is need for more transparency and a permanent information of the press and public and we desire this be done as efficiently as possible. At the same time, we appeal to understanding from the press and the public in what regards the progress of discussions. We cannot deny all the information that appears in the public space nor can we submit our negotiations for forming the Government to those who permanently launch rumors," wrote Ciolos, on Facebook.

He recalled that USR PLUS has already advanced a document in view of negotiations and has expressed its conviction that, immediately after the finalization of the process to count votes and to shape a clear image in what regards the distribution of mandates in Parliament, President Klaus Iohannis will set the tone of discussions.

"In what regards the formation of the new Government, we have people for all the positions that we will receive, qualified and professional, ready to be involved from the first moment. But we are not going to negotiations with names of people for whom to find positions in the administration. As surprising as it seems for a political negotiation in Romania, we will insist on programme and on measures, and only at the end will we proposes names of persons. Those who will be part of the new Executive will be people with clear specializations for the positions they hold and prepared to apply the governing programme as it will result from negotiations. We will not abdicate from our principles, however excentric that seems in our politics," concluded the USR PLUS leader.