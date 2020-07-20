USR PLUS leaders kick off signature campaign for local elections

Leaders of the USR PLUS Alliance Dan Barna and Dacian Ciolos announced the start of a signature campaign for the upcoming local elections, which will run under the slogan "Street by street we change Romania!"

"We are going through an extremely complicated period both as a society and as individuals. We have all reconsidered our priorities in recent months and we know that many of you have been through or are experiencing difficult times. We stand by every member and supporter of the USR PLUS Alliance, and we hope that together we will overcome this crisis. Under these difficult conditions, our Alliance enters its third electoral battle since its coming into being. Even more today we feel that we must continue our efforts towards Romania's profound change and modernization. We start today collecting the necessary signatures for the Alliance candidates throughout the country. (...) The last two rounds of elections in this two-year electoral cycle are now in line, at the end of this year. For us to succeed in changing Romania, we must start with every city and every street," the two political leaders said in a press statement on Monday.

As of today, political parties, citizens' organizations belonging to national minorities, political alliances, electoral alliances and independent candidates can start collecting signatures in support of their bids for local councils, county councils, mayors, county council presidents, the Bucharest General Council and Bucharest general mayor.

The Permanent Electoral Authority announced on Friday the timeline of the electoral period ahead of the local elections, after President Iohannis signed into law the bill setting the date of the 2020 elections for the local public administration authorities, as well as specific measures for the proper organization and conduct thereof.

This year's local elections are scheduled for September 27.

From the law's coming into force, on July 20, political parties, citizens' organizations belonging to national minorities, political alliances, electoral alliances and independent candidates can start collecting signatures for their candidates seeking administrative office.

The registration period for electoral alliances is August 7 - 11, and candidacies can be submitted between August 7 and 18.

The election campaign starts on August 28 and ends on September 26, at 7:00 hrs.