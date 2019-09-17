USR's Barna: I would like for my first act as President of Romania to be exactly dissolving Parliament

Chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna, the candidate of the USR-PLUS (Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party) Alliance, stated on Tuesday, in southern Craiova, that he would like for his first act as President of Romania be dissolving the current Parliament and the organization of early elections in February-March 2020.

Barna reaffirmed that from the point of view of the USR-PLUS Alliance the censure motion against the Dancila Government should be submitted as quickly as possible, and the signing by the opposition of the pact for early elections would quicken gathering the 233 signatures from MPs necessary to pass the motion.

The USR leader emphasized that after the early elections Romania would have a legitimate government that would reflect the reality of this moment, because the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is no longer an option for the electorate.

Dan Barna was on Tuesday in the center of Craiova with the USR-PLUS caravan to gather signatures in view of submitting his candidacy to the presidential elections.