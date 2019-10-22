USR's Barna: Next week will make a final decision related to our support for gov't

USR (Save Romania Union) leader Dan Barna on Tuesday announced that he reached an agreement with the PNL (National Liberal Party) representatives and probably next week his party will make a final decision related to its support, or lack of it, for the new Government.

"USR believes that the correct solution we discussed with both the Prime Minister-designate and the President is that of snap elections. However, the Romanian President decided snap elections are not the best solution right now. We have also tried in the past couple of days to check if there could be a majority to support the Government. And what happened yesterday in Parliament proved that there isn't. (...) Considering also the position of the Prime Minister-designate and that of the PNL, we've come up with a proposal of a political agreement in which we included the priorities and those very important aspects that USR believes should appear on every Government's agenda. (...) We also asked them, through these proposals of agreement, to make it very clear that early polls remain on the table as an objective to follow the presidential elections at a short distance. PM-designate Orban agreed. (...) In the end we did reach an agreement. Right now we only need to clarify a few things we need to agree upon in the next days. Probably by the end of the week we will also have the list of ministers, so that we could make a final decision whether to support this government or not," Barna stated in Parliament, at the end of the talks with the PNL leadership.