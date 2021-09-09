USR's Barna: Thursday's joint plenary sitting reminded us of Iordache&Dragnea era we thought we overcame

USR PLUS (Save Romania Union, Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) co-chair Dan Barna said that Thursday's plenary session where they read the motion of censure reminded him of a "time" in the history of parliamentarism that he thought was long gone, adding that he still hoped, in the end, that the rules "will be observed again."

"We are witnessing times that we thought were long gone in the Romanian Parliament. We saw a desperate attempt by a member of Florin Citu's team to usurp the leadership of the meeting. What Mr. Florin Roman did today reminds us of the Iordache and Dragnea era, those moments that we thought we left behind. This is inadmissible. Fortunately, things have returned to normal. In the end, Anca Dragu was able to lead this joint meeting of the two chambers, the motion of censure was read and we all hope that the observance of the Constitution will become a reality and on Tuesday will have a vote on this motion of censure. (...) The meeting today reminded us of times that we thought were long gone in the history of Romanian parliamentarism," Barna said on Thursday after the plenary sitting.

The Chamber of Deputies and the Senate met on Thursday in a joint sitting for the presentation of the motion of censure filed by USR PLUS and AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians), Agerpres informs.

At the beginning of the meeting, Florin Roman specified that the meetings of the joint plenum are alternately chaired by the presidents of the two chambers.

The leader of the USR Deputies, Ionut Mosteanu, asked the vice-president of the Chamber of Deputies, Florin Roman, to allow the president of the Senate, Anca Dragu, to lead the sitting. Roman closed the sitting and left the rostrum of Parliament, under pressure from USR PLUS and AUR MPs.

After Roman announced that he was closing the meeting, the leadership was taken over by the President of the Senate, Anca Dragu.