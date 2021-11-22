USR's Ciolos announces that USR won't participate in Cotroceni consultations

USR (Save Romania Union) chair Dacian Ciolos informs that this party's National Bureau has decided that the party's representatives should not participate in the consultations that are to be held at the Cotroceni Palace convened by President Klaus Iohannis, agerpres reports.

While taking to the press at the Palace of Parliament, Ciolos reproached Iohannis for "abandoning" his role as mediator and for positioning himself "as the very godfather of this monstrous coalition."

"USR cannot guarantee the establishment of a new FSN [former political party called National Salvation Front - editor's note]," the USR leader added.On Monday, at the Cotroceni Palace, President Klaus Iohannis will hold consultations with parliamentary parties and groups in order to nominate the candidate for the position of Prime Minister.