USR's Ciolos: I said we have very serious PM proposal, President said he will analyze very seriously

The Save Romania Union (USR) told President Klaus Iohannis their "very serious" proposal for Prime Minister and a programme of measures, and the head of state said he will "very seriously" analyze the proposal, said, on Monday, the chair of the Save Romania Union, Dacian Ciolos.

"We said that the USR has a proposal, both for a programme of immediate actions, that we had the opportunity to develop and present to Mr. President, we also have a proposal for Prime Minister in the person of the USR chair and I said that this proposal is a very serious one. We are ready to assume this role. Mr. President confirmed what resulted from the conclusions presented by the other parties that took part in the consultations up to now, that he has not received another PM proposal, it seems the parties are running from this responsibility. I told him that we have this very firm and very serious proposal. Mr. President said that he will analyze this proposal very seriously. (...) From now on, the ball is in the President's court," said Ciolos, after the Cotroceni Presidential Palace consultations.