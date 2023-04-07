USR's Drula asks removal of AgriMin Daea from office: He has done enough harm to farmers

Chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Catalin Drula asks leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu to remove Petre Daea from Agriculture Minister office, taking into account "the resounding failure in the negotiations in Brussels on the compensation granted by the European Commission to Romanian farmers."

"Farmers are protesting across the country. The buffoon from the Agriculture, Petrica, was not capable to negotiate with the European Commission more money for our farmers. Nevertheless, the PSD and the PNL [the National Liberal Party] keep him in office. Thy keep him in office because he responds to the orders of some barons with businesses in agriculture, such as PSD's Secretary General Paul Stanescu. They keep him in office because the only quality of the buffoon is to hire in the Ministry the people requested by the PSD and the PNL. 10.5 million EUR. That's all Petre Daea could negotiate. He went to Brussels with an incomplete file, with wrong data. He thought he went to Romania, just like in the party meetings of the PSD," Catalin Drula stated, according to a USR press release sent on Friday.

Romania obtained 10.5 million EUR from the European Commission, whereas Bulgaria got 16.7 million EURO and Poland, almost 30 million EUR, Drula showed, told Agerpres.

"A disgrace. It is time for Marcel Ciolacu to dismiss Petre Daea! He has done enough harm to the farmers," Catalin Drula stated.

The USR argues that Petre Daea is "the weakest Agriculture minister in the past 30 years," and that he "needs to go home."

Farmers are organising protests on Friday in several countries and in Bucharest, unsatisfied with the solution which the European Commission found to the serious issues and unbalances which the Romanian agri-food sector is confronted with, because of the market distortions caused by the armed conflict in Ukraine.