USR's Drula, European Commissioner Ferreira discuss absorption of European funds

National leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Catalin Drula says that that he met on Wednesday visiting European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Elisa Ferreira to discuss Romania's absorption of European funds.

"I explained to the commissioner that the weakening of state institutions, the lack of transparency and the capture of institutions by the PSD [Social Democratic Party] and PNL [National Liberal Party] political cronies is a threat both to Romania's European path and to the correct spending of European money. European funds are extremely important to the development of Romania, and their treatment by the current coalition with so much disrespect is unacceptable. Public tenders with a single bidder, unrealistic deadlines or poorly calculated prices are no longer allowed to exist in Romania," Drula wrote in a social media post.

He added that the bodies subordinate to Commissioner Ferreira will verify the purchase of the 600 BMWs for the Romanian Police if a request for reimbursement is sent for that auction, told Agerpres.

"According to the reply we received last autumn, the bodies subordinated to Commissioner Ferreira will verify the purchase of the 600 BMWs for the Romanian Police in a future audit if a request for reimbursement is sent for the auction," said the USR leader.