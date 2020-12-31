 
     
Vaccination campaign continues on Thursday in 47 centres nationwide

The anti-COVID immunization campaign continues on Thursday, the last day of this year, in 47 other vaccination centres around the country, with 5,800 doses distributed, informs the National Vaccination Coordination Committee, according to AGERPRES.

In the mentioned vaccination centres, both the doses received by Romania in the first tranche and in the second tranche will be used, based on the requests sent to the National Centre and the Regional Storage Centres, through the county and Bucharest public health directorates.

From the "Cantacuzino" National Storage Centre, 3,050 doses of vaccine were distributed to the medical units in Bucharest (950 doses), Ilfov (205 doses), Prahova (975 doses), Arge (100 doses), Calarasi (420 doses) and Teleorman (400 doses).

Since the beginning of the vaccination process, 82 vaccination centres have been activated nationwide.

