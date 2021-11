Valeriu Gheorghita: 45 offices in health units, 135 in vaccination centers for group of 6-11 years

The head of National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) Valeriu Gheorghita announced on Tuesday that for the anti-COVID immunization of children between 5 and 11 years old some 45 vaccination offices were identified in health units and another 135 in the centers where the Pfizer vaccine is used, agerpres reports.

He said there was confirmation that the European Medicines Agency would make the authorization recommendation on November 25 and probably on November 26 would authorize the Pfizer vaccine to be given to the 5-11 age group.