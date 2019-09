Social-Democrat Deputy Valeriu Steriu is the new spokesman of the party, on Monday announced this political party's leader, PM Viorica Dancila.

"We discussed about designating a new spokesperson of the party and Valeriu Steriu, a Deputy in Romania's Parliament, was unanimously elected," Viorica Dancila specified after the meeting of the PSD's National Executive Committee.Previously, it was the PSD secretary general Mihai Fifor holding the spokesperson position.