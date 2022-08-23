Valtoarea Mureseana Festival brings public over 300 programmes

More than 300 programmes in over 20 locations in Targu Mures will take place, starting Tuesday, for six days, as part of the 9th edition of the Valtoarea Mureseana (Mures Whirlpool) Festival.

"Development. Cooperation. Building the community - this is how I can describe Valtoarea Mureseana in words. This is the 9th edition of the biggest event in the city, with 21 locations and over 300 programmes. For the second consecutive year, the City Hall is the main partner. Development, collaboration and community, this was also our idea when we started this event that evolves year by year and is able to present something new every time," Targu Mures Mayor Soos Zoltan told a press conference on Tuesday.

The mayor said that he had been part of the festival's organising team for 7 years and that it could only develop through the exemplary cooperation of the team, which managed to create a unique event.

The president of the Association for Targu Mures, Katalin Szente, mentioned in the press conference that, besides a series of public institutions, more than 25 non-governmental organisations participate in the success of the festival, Agerpres.

The president of the Mures County Council, Peter Ferenc, emphasised that the festival goes far beyond the borders of the county and that through the cultural or leisure programmes it manages to integrate everyone, from young to old, from the elderly to the young.

Peter Ferenc pointed out that most of the institutions subordinated to the County Council participate with programmes at Valtoarea Mureseana: the Muresul Artistic Ensemble, the Palace of Culture, the Teleki Library, the County Museum, the Ariel Puppet Theatre and the State Philharmonic from Targu Mures.

The coordinator of the Valtoarea Mureseana Festival is, this year, TV presenter Orsolya Jakab, who considers the event to be "a very important event for the community, one that creates values and that showed how quality entertainment should be offered in Targu Mures".

Both up-and-coming bands, such as 4S Street of Gheorgheni, as well as bands with big names from the last decades, such as Apostol, founded 50 years ago, whose members were decorated with Hungary's Cross of the Order of Merit, Compact, Punnany Massif, Nagy Fero and Beatrice, as well as the most famous Hungarian performer, Akos, will participate in the event.

The festival programme also includes two outdoor parties and two in a closed space, a series of theatrical performances supported by the Spectrum Theatre, the Targu Mures National Theatre, the Budapest National Theatre and a theatre from Ukraine, as well as debates on the prevention of drug consumption, talks on bullying and climate change.