Video / Momentul exploziei din Istanbul

Radu Pop
istanbul ambulante

Agențiile internaționale de presă au difuzat duminică imagini surprinse în Istanbul de camerele de supraveghere cu momentul exploziei care a omorât cel puțin 6 oameni și a rănit alți 53 pe o stradă pietonală intens populată și frecventată de turiști. Președintele Turciei a declarat că ceea ce s-a întâmplat a fost un atentat.

