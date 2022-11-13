Video / Momentul exploziei din Istanbul

Agențiile internaționale de presă au difuzat duminică imagini surprinse în Istanbul de camerele de supraveghere cu momentul exploziei care a omorât cel puțin 6 oameni și a rănit alți 53 pe o stradă pietonală intens populată și frecventată de turiști. Președintele Turciei a declarat că ceea ce s-a întâmplat a fost un atentat.

There was an explosion in Istanbul: there are injured



The blast took place on the Istiklal pedestrian street popular with tourists. CNN reports that 11 people were injured pic.twitter.com/hxB1NSFihn — T2TNEWS (@T2T_News) November 13, 2022

Istiklal Street explosion leaves the street damaged, some are wounded, emergency services are in the area. pic.twitter.com/l7qhLrBFRf — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) November 13, 2022