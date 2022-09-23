 
     
Video | Scene de-a dreptul incendiare la Laver Cup - Un activist de mediu şi-a dat foc pe terenul de tenis

Un protestatar şi-a dat foc la un braţ, vineri, pe teren, în timpul unui meci de la Laver Cup, competiţie care se desfăşoară la Londra.

Potrivit presei engleze, incidentul şocant a avut loc în timpul confruntării dintre Stefanos Tsitsipas şi Diego Schwartzman.

Activistul de mediu a protestat astfel faţă de folosirea de avioane private în Marea Britanie.

Protestatarul în vârstă de 20 de ani, numit Kai, este membru al grupului End UK Private Jets, care susţine că “emisiile de carbon în 2022 sunt genocid”, notează Daily Mail.

Activistul a fost evacuat rapid.

