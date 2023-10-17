 
     
Viktor Orban își declară supunerea față de Kremlin: Ungaria nu a vrut niciodată să se opună Rusiei

Ungaria nu a vrut niciodată să se opună Rusiei, ci a vrut să lege relaţii strânse cu ea, i-a spus marţi premierul ungar Viktor Orban preşedintelui Vladimir Putin, în marja unui summit al Noilor Drumuri ale Mătăsii, în China, organizat de către preşedintele chinez Xi Jinping, potrivit unui traducător al televiziunii publice ruse, relatează Reuters, potrivit news.ro.

Ungaria încearcă să salveze contactele bilaterale ungaro-ruse în contextul unor tensiuni internaţionale importante, i-a spus Viktor Orban lui Vladimir Putin, la o întâlnire înainte de începerea summitului Noilor Drumuri ale Mătăsii.

”Însă este satisfăcător că (Rusia) şi-a păstrat relaţiile cu multe ţări europene, iar Ungaria este una dintre ele”, a adăugat el, potrivit unor imagini transmise de televiziunea rusă.

 

