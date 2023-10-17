Viktor Orban își declară supunerea față de Kremlin: Ungaria nu a vrut niciodată să se opună Rusiei

Ungaria încearcă să salveze contactele bilaterale ungaro-ruse în contextul unor tensiuni internaţionale importante, i-a spus Viktor Orban lui Vladimir Putin, la o întâlnire înainte de începerea summitului Noilor Drumuri ale Mătăsii.

”Însă este satisfăcător că (Rusia) şi-a păstrat relaţiile cu multe ţări europene, iar Ungaria este una dintre ele”, a adăugat el, potrivit unor imagini transmise de televiziunea rusă.

Putin met with Orban in Beijing.



Orban said he is trying to "save whatever can be saved," and that Hungary never wanted to oppose Russia; on the contrary, it always planned to expand contacts.



I don't know what else he's trying to expand there, but he seems nervous.… pic.twitter.com/cilCxqxvvO