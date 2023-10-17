Viktor Orban își declară supunerea față de Kremlin: Ungaria nu a vrut niciodată să se opună Rusiei

Ungaria nu a vrut niciodată să se opună Rusiei, ci a vrut să lege relaţii strânse cu ea, i-a spus marţi premierul ungar Viktor Orban preşedintelui Vladimir Putin, în marja unui summit al Noilor Drumuri ale Mătăsii, în China, organizat de către preşedintele chinez Xi Jinping, potrivit unui traducător al televiziunii publice ruse, relatează Reuters, potrivit news.ro.
Ungaria încearcă să salveze contactele bilaterale ungaro-ruse în contextul unor tensiuni internaţionale importante, i-a spus Viktor Orban lui Vladimir Putin, la o întâlnire înainte de începerea summitului Noilor Drumuri ale Mătăsii.
”Însă este satisfăcător că (Rusia) şi-a păstrat relaţiile cu multe ţări europene, iar Ungaria este una dintre ele”, a adăugat el, potrivit unor imagini transmise de televiziunea rusă.
Putin met with Orban in Beijing.— Maria Drutska ???????? (@maria_drutska) October 17, 2023
Orban said he is trying to "save whatever can be saved," and that Hungary never wanted to oppose Russia; on the contrary, it always planned to expand contacts.
I don't know what else he's trying to expand there, but he seems nervous.… pic.twitter.com/cilCxqxvvO
A meeting between Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was held in Beijing.— Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) October 17, 2023
????️Main statements of the President of the Russian Federation:
— the positions of Russia and Hungary do not always coincide, but there is a possibility of an exchange of opinions;… pic.twitter.com/xNAQzgnIcJ