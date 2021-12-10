Vilceanu: First sums we can draw for ANAF investment; 150 million euro earmarked in PNRR

The first sums that we can already draw from the first tranche of the National Plan for Resilience and Recovery (PNRR) are for a reform done by the Finance Ministry, for the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF), where 150 million euro are earmarked, said on Friday the Minister of European Investments and Projects, Dan Vilceanu.

He was asked if he could name a few of the projects that the first tranche of the PNRR advance that will receive money and when Romania will be able to use the 1.8 billion euro that were received already.

"This ordinance was necessary, we couldn't use this advance money until we adopted the financial flows, because we had to regulate how the money is spent and which are the institutions that are making demarches to spend money and how they make that demarche. The first sums we can already draw on a reform done by the Finance Ministry, the ANAF. Linking cash registers, for example, is an investment, a reform for which we can already draw the first sums. There are 150 million euro earmarked in the PNRR (...) 150,000 cash registers of the approximately 600,000, so we can draw around 25 pct of the 150 million euro that we have in the PNRR," mentioned Vilceanu, in a press briefing at the Victoria Palace.

He mentioned that demarches for these draws from the advance can be done fairly fast, after the normative act approved on Friday will be published in the Official Journal. Another example of where the money from the PNRR could go is the A3 highway.

"These demarches will be done as fast as possible, of course we are waiting for the normative act of today to be published in the Official Journal and I believe that we can draw some sums for the A3 highway. I don't recall at this time what's the value of the bills that the constructor drew up for A3, but I believe a week ago, a week and a half ago there were 150 million RON billed," added the Minister of European Investments and Projects.

The Government adopted on Friday an Emergency Ordinance regulating the institutional framework, financial flows and ways of verification for the use of funds allotted to Romania through the National Plan for Recovery and Resilience, MIPE announced in a release.

Romania has financing for next year of approximately 6.171 billion euro, the accessing of which depends on fulfilling conditionalities in the programme. For 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 there are 45 targets or hurdles of which 6 are already achieved and the rest are in implementation.

Romania will benefit from funds worth 29.2 million euro. The first tranche of the pre-financing for the implementation of the PNRR, worth 1.85 billion euro, was paid to Romania at the beginning of this month.

Of the 29.2 billion euro, 14.24 represent non-refundable financing, while 14.94 billion euro - loans granted on advantageous terms, at the level of costs for the European Commission, informează Agerpres.