Viorica Dancila announced PSD will not go to Cotroceni consultations

The chair of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), Viorica Dancila, announced on Thursday evening that the party she is running will not participate on Friday in the consultations at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace called by President Iohannis after the censure motion cleared Parliament.

Viorica Dancila stated, at private broadcaster RTV, that she will not go to the consultations at Cotroceni as she does not have a mandate from the National Executive Committee (CExN) of the PSD."No. Why should I go tomorrow at Cotroceni? My party is invited last on the list. We still have a bigger share, we're not exactly the last party. (...) The party isn't going. In order for me to go tomorrow at Cotroceni, I must have a National Executive Committee, get a mandate from the CExN. I hope that nobody makes the mistake of going over a party decision. (...) In order to go to Cotroceni, we must have a mandate from the CExN. We do not have this mandate. In fact, why do we matter anymore? (...) Let the parties go to the consultations. Mr. President should appoint a Prime Minister, a cabinet, we will see what cabinet the President appoints, if the new cabinet takes over some of the things we desire, maybe we'll even vote, we'll decide to vote for this cabinet. Why go to Cotroceni tomorrow?" said Viorica Dancila at RTV.When asked if she consulted with her colleagues in the party leadership in regards to the decision to not participate in the consultations, the PSD leader said that this discussion should take place in the CExN."I did not consult, because this consultation should take place in the National Executive Committee. We will hold the CExN tomorrow at 18:00 hrs, so I could not go tomorrow at the President's meeting given that I did not have a mandate from the CExN," said Dancila.She expressed hope that President Iohannis will appoint a Prime Minister as fast as possible, so that Romania can exit this period of instability."I hope that Mr. President makes the appointment for Prime Minister and cabinet as fast as possible. We are entering a winter period, until the 15th next year's budget needs to be drawn up. There are many things to resolve and there must be a government that can issue an emergency ordinance or initiate a draft law. So, I hope Mr. Iohannis comes on Monday with the cabinet, in order to end this period of instability that does Romania no good and you will see how much it will end up costing us economically," the PSD leader emphasized.President Klaus Iohannis announced he will convoke on Friday the parliamentary parties for the first round of consultations, emphasizing that there is an urgent need for a government, after the censure motion was adopted in Parliament.