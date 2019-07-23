Viorica Dancila: I believe I have chances in presidential elections, I have chances against Klaus Iohannis, too

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairperson, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, holds that she has chances against the current head of state, Klaus Iohannis, included, in the presidential elections this autumn, adding that she has always proven that she can "be the prime minister of all Romanians" and therefore she can also be "the president of all Romanians."

"I believe I have chances and I think that I have a chance against President Klaus Iohannis too, because I have always proven that I can also be the prime minister of all Romanians, therefore I can also be the president of all Romanians, I have shown that for me consensus is important, balance is important, solidarity is important, what I do for Romania and for the Romanians is important. And I think that this is what the Romanians need," Viorica Dancila said at the end of the meeting of the PSD National Executive Committee, asked if she thinks she has higher chances than Iohannis in the presidential election, as one of her Social Democrat colleagues, Paul Stanescu, reproached her that she will not win because the electorate will associate her with the image of former party leader Liviu Dragnea.

Viorica Dancila added that the period in which "we divide the Romanians into my Romanians and the Romanians of other parties, in my government and the government of others" "must cease."

"I think I have shown that I can represent my country abroad with dignity, and we know that the president's duties are foreign policy and security policy, and I believe that all these things will be appreciated by the citizens. I think I can prove that a campaign can be carried out on projects, on consensus, on good things for the citizens and not on offenses or verbal violence. I believe that I can prove in the next period that a president must be the president of all Romanians and that for the first time in the history of this country we can have a woman president. If I was Romania's first woman prime minister, the first woman party leader, the first president to lead the rotating presidency of the EU Council as a woman, and I have demonstrated that I can achieve performance, I think citizens can trust that it is the time of a female President of Romania," Prime Minister Dancila said.