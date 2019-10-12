Viorica Dancila makes presidential election debut: Entering this campaign with the desire to win

The event for the launch of the presidential bid of Social Democratic Party (PSD) national leader Viorica Dancila started on Saturday at the Bucharest Romexpo compound, in the presence of top party officials.

Thousands of PSD supporters are also expected to participate.

Viorica Dancila came accompanied by her husband, shook hands with supporters, telling them: "We will go to the end and we will win".

The national anthem was played in the opening of the festivity where a series of electoral videos will be screened.

Dancila made her entrance in the hall to the energetic tune of Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger". She is wearing a special brooch representing her campaign logo and dubbed "The Romanian Heart".

"It's a special brooch, it's called 'The Romanian Heart'. I hope everyone wears it during the campaign and after that, because when engaging on a course, we need to have a Romanian-spirited heart," she said in a statement for the media at the beginning of the festivity.

"I am entering the electoral campaign with the desire to win, thinking of every Romanian who must believe in this country and their future, with the desire to have by my side as many Romanians as possible, the PSD team and everyone who nurtures the hope and confidence that we can get things moving in this country. I have proven this as a Prime Minister, I can look every Romanian in the eye, none of the measures taken by us was against the Romanians and I think I can prove the same determination and the feistiness in battling for Romania and for the Romanians as the country's President," Viorica Dancila said before entering the event for the launch of her presidential candidacy.

The day before, the PSD Chair had said that she is confident that she will make it to the runoff and win the presidential race, emphasizing that these goals will be achieved with the support of the entire party.