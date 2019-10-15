 
     
Viorica Dancila: PM proposal - one of the most vocal promoters of austerity measures

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Viorica Dăncilă

The Prime Minister proposal announced by President Klaus Iohannis is one of the most vocal promoters of austerity measures, chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Viorica Dancila, stated on Tuesday.

"The proposal for Prime Minister is one of the most vocal promoters of austerity measures with which the right-wing parties have threatened us," the PSD leader said in a press statement held at the headquarters of the PSD.

Dancila reiterated that PSD will not vote for the proposed government.

"We will not vouch for putting Romania in uncertainty," Dancila claimed.

President Klaus Iohannis designated on Tuesday the leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, for the position of Prime Minister.

