Viorica Dancila: Some Romanians easily say in English, in Brussels, what Brussels wants to hear

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate for the Presidency of Romania, Viorica Dancila, said on Friday, in western Timisoara, that she is an ardent pro-European and that she appreciates all those who speak foreign languages, but some Romanians very easily say in English, in Brussels, "what Brussels wants to hear."

She was asked by a journalist to give an answer to a question in English.

"You want to bring ridicule on certain achievements that this Government has done for Romania. You should know that some people speak English very well and I appreciate all those who speak English, French, German, any foreign language, but they care a little less about this country. In English, they go and very easily say in Brussels what Brussels wants to hear, not what they should actually uphold for this country. I am an ardent pro-European, I have been a MEP for nine years, the leader of the PSD MEP delegation in the group of European Socialists and Democrats. But, each time, I supported my country and got results. The fact that we speak well or less well a certain foreign language, I think it's relevant, but more relevant for Romanians is what you do for them and with how much dignity you represent your country, both in your country, but especially outside the borders of the country," said Viorica Dancila.