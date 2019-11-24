Viorica Dancila: We continue fight for country's future, not to be sacrificed in name of austerity, power monopoly

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will continue the fight for "the future of our country, which cannot be sacrificed in the name of austerity and power monopoly," says PSD leader Viorica Dancila.

"I thank all the Romanians who went to vote today and express my sincere thanks to those who gave me their confidence! For the millions of Romanians who believe in me and in the Social Democratic Party, but also for the future of our country, which cannot be sacrificed in the name of austerity and power monopoly, we continue the fight!," Dancila writes on Sunday evening, on Facebook.

President Klaus Iohannis has won a second term at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, defeating the PSD candidate, Viorica Dancila, according to the exit polls announced at the closing of the ballot boxes by the institutes accredited by the Central Electoral Bureau.