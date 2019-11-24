 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Viorica Dancila: We continue fight for country's future, not to be sacrificed in name of austerity, power monopoly

Viorica Dăncilă

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will continue the fight for "the future of our country, which cannot be sacrificed in the name of austerity and power monopoly," says PSD leader Viorica Dancila.

"I thank all the Romanians who went to vote today and express my sincere thanks to those who gave me their confidence! For the millions of Romanians who believe in me and in the Social Democratic Party, but also for the future of our country, which cannot be sacrificed in the name of austerity and power monopoly, we continue the fight!," Dancila writes on Sunday evening, on Facebook.

President Klaus Iohannis has won a second term at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, defeating the PSD candidate, Viorica Dancila, according to the exit polls announced at the closing of the ballot boxes by the institutes accredited by the Central Electoral Bureau.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.