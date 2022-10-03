Vista Bank completes merger with Credit Agricole Romania

Vista Bank completed the merger with Credit Agricole Romania, consequently holding assets worth 1.6 billion euros, the bank informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

At the same time, after the merger, Vista Bank will have loans of 900 million euros and deposits of 1.4 billion euros.

"The completion of the Credit Agricole Romania integration is an important step for the consolidation of Vista Bank in the Romanian banking system, in line with our accelerated growth strategy. We have become a stronger, more efficient and more competitive banking institution, with an increased capacity to offer our existing and future clients superior quality services and an improved banking experience," said Georgios Athanasopoulos, CEO of Vista Bank, told Agerpres.

Vista Bank has been present in Romania since 1998, previously known as Marfin Bank. Through the takeover in July 2018 by a new shareholder, one of the largest industrial conglomerates in South-Eastern Europe, the bank experienced an important consolidation at the business, management and strategy level. Vista Bank offers financial solutions to medium and large legal entity clients, as well as to individual clients with above-average incomes.

Credit Agricole Romania has a network of 14 branches, total assets of 535 million euros, deposits of 410 million euros and loans of 395 million euros.