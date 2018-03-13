'Volunteers of Romanian Presidency of Council of European Union' program, launched by Foreign Affairs Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), through the Minister Delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu, has launched the "Volunteers of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union" program, to take place on April 1, 2018 - June 30, 2019.

The program will open with a pilot project, from April 1 to June 30, 2018, involving 60 volunteers. Subsequently, the volunteering activity devoted to the mandate that Romania will take over on January 1, 2019 will be extended to other ministries, the MAE informs in a press release for AGERPRES According to the cited source, the citizens interested in conducting a volunteer internship within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the context of preparing and exercising the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, can submit their registration file through the online application on the website www.romania2019.eu.Also via www.romania2019.eu, citizens can fill in a questionnaire on the agenda of the future Romanian Presidency at the Council of the European Union and can promote the Presidency through social networks.The platform also contains details of the European Dialogue campaign under which public debates are held, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the minister delegate for European affairs and the information actions devoted to the mandate that Romania will hold as a first, from January 1 to June 30, 2019."The Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union aims to put the citizen at the forefront so that every Romanian can feel that this project belongs to them. In this respect, we are counting on the ambition, the abilities and the enthusiasm of the young generation, but also of all the people interested in participating in the process of defining Romania in a European context," said Victor Negrescu.Romania will assume the Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the period January 1 to June 30, 2019.