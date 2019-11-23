 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Vote abroad - second day: over 170,000 Romanians vote until 14:00, Saturday

vot alegeri sondaj

Over 170,000 Romanians from the diaspora showed up at the polls, until Saturday at 14:00, in the runoff of the presidential elections. 

To these are added 17,503 Romanians who have already voted by correspondence, according to the Central Electoral Bureau. 

Romanians in the diaspora started voting on Friday and can still express their choice at the polls on Saturday and Sunday. 

For them, 835 polling stations were organized, which are open at weekends between 7:00 and 21:00 local time. Voters who at 21:00 are at the polling station, as well as those who are outside the polling station may exercise their right to choose until 23:59 local time.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.