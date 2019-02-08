Vote in Parliament on 2019 budget, scheduled for Friday

Parliament's vote on the draft state budget law and the State Social Security Budget Act 2019 is scheduled for Friday, according to the schedule set by the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies.

Under the calendar, parliamentarians will be able to table amendments by Monday at 12:00.The standing committees will meet on Monday at 15:00 to okay the projects, and at the same time the commissions for the budget, which will be preparing the fund report, will be working by Wednesday at 15.00.Debates in the Parliament's plenary on the draft budget will begin on Wednesday at 15.00 and the final vote is scheduled for Friday.On Friday, the Government approved the drafts on the State Budget Law and the State Social Security Budget Act 2019. Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici announced that the draft budget is based on an economic growth of 5.5pct, which means a gross domestic product of 1,022.5 billion lei, a gross average salary of 5,163 lei and the number of employees in the economy will reach 5.282 million. The budget deficit was set at 2.55pct of GDP.