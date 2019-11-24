Voter turnout as of 18:00 hrs: 44.31 pct

The turnout in the runoff of the presidential elections was 44.31 pct, on Sunday, at national level, until 18:00, , according to the data provided by the Central Electoral Bureau.

As many as 8,072,538 people voted, of whom 4,599,438 in urban areas, and 3,473,100 in rural areas.

According to the BEC spokesman, Mircea Preotescu, the turnout was 44.15% in the urban area and 44.53% in the rural area.

In Bucharest, the turnout was 46.22%.

A higher turnout was registered in the following counties: Ilfov (58.24%), Cluj (52.71%), Sibiu (50.67%), Brasov (50.00%) and Giurgiu (49.77%) .

A lower turnout was registered in the counties of Harghita (19.88%), Covasna (22.35%), Satu Mare (33.39%), Vaslui (34.88%) and Mures (37.86%) ).

In Bucharest, the turnout was 46.22% overall, and by districts: District 1 - 52.57%, District 2 - 47.36%, District 3 - 39.71%, District 4 - 47.54 %, District 5 - 43.02%, District 6 - 51.10%.

The total number of voters who showed up at the polls is 8,072,538, of whom 7,006,753 voters are registered with the permanent voter lists.

At the first round of the presidential elections this year, until 18.00 hrs, 42.19% of the voters had showed up at the polls.