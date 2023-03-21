Vrancea County Council President represents Romania's delegation to Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of Europe

Vrancea County Council (CJ) President Catalin Toma represents Romania's delegation to the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of Europe, which takes place in Strasbourg from March 21 to 23, the county institution informs on Tuesday.

"The President of the Vrancea County Council, Catalin Toma, is participating these days in Strasbourg, France, as President of the Romanian delegation to the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of Europe (CLRAE) of the Council of Europe, which is taking place from March 21 to 23, 2023, at the European Parliament headquarters and the Palace of Europe. Tuesday saw the opening of the 44th session of the Congress by President Leendert Verbeek, followed by debates and speeches by the Secretary General of the Council of Europe and the President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe," reads a press release of the Vrancea County Council sent to AGERPRES.

According to the county administration, Catalin Toma participated on Tuesday in a workshop on the revision of the European Urban Charter, as well as in a debate on the role of local and regional authorities in education.

On Wednesday March 22, the President of Vrancea County Council will participate in the opening session of the Chamber of Regions and in the debates on regional strategies for environmental protection and regional interests represented by the lower chambers of national parliaments. He will also take part in the plenary session of the Congress, where debates will be held on sustainable development goals, the future of the Council of Europe and the Congress' contribution to the organisation of the 4th Summit of Heads of State, which will take place in Iceland, May 16-17, 2023.

On the agenda of Thursday, March 23, Catalin Toma will address the plenary session of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of Europe, as president of the Romanian delegation, on the Monitoring Report on the implementation of the European Charter of Local Self-Government in Romania, prepared by the European rapporteurs following last year's visit to Romania.

The Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of Europe is a pan-European political assembly made up of 648 local elected members, representing more than 150,000 local authorities from 47 European countries. Its mission is to promote territorial democracy, improve local and regional governance and strengthen the autonomy of local authorities.