Ways to support Romanians living abroad, discussed at Victoria Palace

Representatives of ministries, central authorities and religious denominations met at the Victoria Palace on Thursday to determine ways in which Romanians living, studying and working abroad can be supported, as well as in historical communities, agerpres.ro confirms.

The discussions focused on the Diaspora Hub projects, the single point of contact where Romanians abroad will be able to find useful information and which aims to become the state-citizen interface in the diaspora, the Mobile Community Center of the Diaspora, to provide itinerant assistance to Roma communities and to collect data on the fluidity of the migratory flow from one European state to another, states a release of the Department for Romanians Abroad sent to AGERPRES.

Also, the reintegration policies, the brain drain phenomenon and the issue of regaining Romanian citizenship, the equivalence of diplomas and studies were on the agenda of the discussions, according to the quoted source.

"The programs developed for the communities abroad require a trans-institutional approach, which is why we have met and we intend to meet regularly, collaborating effectively to achieve what we set out to do," said the secretary of state for Romanians Abroad, Oana Ursache, who chaired the meeting.

For his part, Dan Barna, Deputy Prime Minister, said that he wants "every Romanian citizen to feel that his/her country keeps a door open for him/her, for Romanians abroad to feel that Romania wants them".

Analyzed during the meeting were the measures and public policies for supporting Romanians and Romanian communities abroad and the directions of action assumed by the Department for Romanians Abroad and by the ministries, through the governing program.