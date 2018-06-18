Wess Mitchell: I hope that Parliament will adopt law on offshore to encourage investments

USA hopes that the Romanian Parliament will adopt a law on offshore to encourage investments, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell said after delivering a speech at the Faculty of Law in Bucharest, informs Agerpres.

When asked his opinion on the delays in Parliament related to this matter, the US official said that Romania is blessed with plenty of natural resources and has a unique opportunity to support not only energy security of South-East Europe, but also diversification in Europe, in general - that is a part offshore, a part onshore.

More than that, Mitchell spoke about our country's chance to become an important player in the energy security field.

In his opinion, from Romania's perspective the prospect for the country to become a natural gas exporter is an enthusiastic one, and not just because of the impact it would have in Europe, but also considering the number of jobs and investments it would bring in Romania. According to the US official, the USA is watching closely all these developments, hoping that the Parliament will adopt a law on offshore that will encourage investments through tax related mechanics and by the manner in which such law will be structured. He also said that, in his opinion, in the long run, the solution for Romania was to systematically create an environment where its resources will support European energy in a broader sense.