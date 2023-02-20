West University hosts conferences with German philosopher Peter Sloterdijk

At the weekend, West University of Timisoara (UVT) hosted a series of philosophical and political dialogues, of introspection and critical evaluation about the past, the present and the future of Europe featuring German author and philosopher Peter Sloterdijk, professor at the University of Karlsruhe, as part of the opening events that kicked off the European Capital of Culture TM2023, told Agerpres.

In the first of the three conferences, the philosopher addressed a topic about Europe, "a coat too big for most of us." Under the title "Some thoughts about today's Europe," the renowned philosopher made a foray into the history of the European continent, with vibrant references to the current political and social affairs of our world.

In the second conference, Sloterdijk was joined by well-known Romanian author and film director Andrei Ujica, with the two discussing the emergence of photography and film in the 19th century, with many subsequent meanings.

In the third event, on Monday, the Western University of Timisoara awarded the philosopher the honorary title of Doctor Honoris Causa Litterarum Humaniorum for his significant contributions to the contemporary European philosophical debate.

UVT participated in the opening of the European Capital of Culture 2023 also with a chess tournament called "Chess Artist at UVT," attended by participants of all ages. Student artists created their own interpretation of chess games using mixed techniques of decorative arts. Their works were showcased at a special exhibition where chess was highlighted through its artistic dimension.