Wholesale turnover increases 21.7% in 2021

Wholesale trade (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), in nominal terms, rose last year as gross series by 21.7% compared to 2020, National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Friday.

Wholesale trade (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), as gross series, in December 2021, compared to the previous month, in nominal terms, decreased overall by 5.3%.

Wholesale trade (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), series adjusted to number of working days and seasonality, in December 2021, compared to the previous month, in nominal terms, decreased overall by 1.1%.

The turnover in wholesale trade (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), as gross series, in December 2021, compared to December 2020, in nominal terms, increased overall by 19.8%.

Turnover in the wholesale trade (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), adjusted to the number of working days and seasonality, in December 2021, compared to December 2020, in nominal terms, increased overall by 21.9%, Agerpres informs.