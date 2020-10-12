Wiesel Institute: Int'l contest of solutions for future Museum of Jewish and Holocaust History in Romania

The Elie Wiesel National Institute for the Study of the Holocaust in Romania (INSHR) announces the launch of the international competition of solutions for the arrangement of permanent exhibition and related spaces of the future National Museum of Jewish and Holocaust History in Romania

According to a relaese of INSHR, sent on Monday AGERPRES, the competition is inviting architects from Romania and abroad to participate, the organizers wanting to identify the best architectural project for real estate and design of the permanent exhibition.

The detailed announcement on the organization of the contest of solutions with the stages and documentation of the competition can be found on the website of the Institute, at: http://www.inshr-ew.ro/concursmuzeu-2020/.

The National Museum of Jewish and Holocaust History in Romania aims to present and promote the history, culture and traditions of Jewish communities in the context of the modernization processes of Romania.

The Wiesel Institute states that the museum will be made from European, national and private funds and will probably be inaugurated during 2024.

In September 2016, by Government Decision No. 625/2016, the Elie Wiesel National Institute for the Study of the Holocaust in Romania was tasked with organizing, coordinating and establishing the future museum. Three years later, by Law No. 174 of 2019, Banloc-Goodrich building, located on Calea Victoriei no. 218, was transferred to the administration of the Elie Wiesel National Institute for the Study of the Holocaust in Romania, in order to erect the future museum.