'Women in sustainability' event - Wednesday, at Cotroceni Presidential Palace; President Iohannis in attendance

President Klaus Iohannis will participate on Wednesday, on 1 March, in the "Women in sustainability" event, which takes place at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, told Agerpres.

The Presidential Administration informs that the meeting will bring women's contribution to the forefront, including of those who are at the beginning of their career, to the promotion and achievement of the objectives which our country pursues in the area of sustainability.

This event, which starts at 12:00hrs, will be attended by women with substantial involvement in promoting sustainability in the public, associative, financial and business, educational and research sectors.

According to the Presidential Administration, women already play a central role in adapting to the impact of climate change, energy transition, green economy or education for environment and clime.

"President Klaus Iohannis has constantly supported women's involvement in the political, economic and social life, and the event, which shall be organised at the Cotroceni Presidential Pace, will be focused on sustainability, a relatively new area, but relevant for a long-term sustainable development. The major challenges related to climate change, sustainable economic growth or reducing pollution requires the contribution of all, women and men alike. In this regard, the discussions between the guests, from the country and abroad, will facilitate the exchange of opinions and best practices regarding the more consistent participation of women in the decision-making processes and policies related to sustainability," the quoted source shows.