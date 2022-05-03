World Press Freedom Day: A journalist must be truth, honour, righteous, voice of the people

A correct information is needed worldwide and must continue to be campaigned for the journalists to really benefit from this freedom, on Tuesday said the rector, Prof. Constantin Bungau, PhD of the Faculty of Political Sciences and Communication Sciences of the University of Oradea, Prof. Constantin Bungau, PhD, on the celebration of the World Press Freedom Day, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Personally, I think this chance that the global press has or should have should be highlighted. In civilized states it has this chance, but freedom must not be transformed or misunderstood by media trusts that can serve certain political regimes and no longer be free. This problem of press freedom is complicated (...) We in the civilized world need a correct information of both children, young people, ours, the mature ones or the elderly. But, at the same time, it must continue to be campaigned for this freedom to be true," rector Constantin Bungau told AGERPRES.

He added that the Journalism study program at the University of Oradea is dedicated, starting with the academic year 2002/2003, to the schooling of generations of journalists who "do the right thing, that is, the profession of independent and free journalist".

The World Press Freedom Day was marked on Tuesday, at the university of northwestern Oradea, with interactive courses and seminars, with analyses and discussions on press articles or TV materials, in order to identify what are the limits of freedom of expression.

According to lecturer Carmen Ungur Brehoi, a free, independent press must have unhindered access and be able to look for real information to offer to the public. This road may be hard for journalists, but once they have put themselves in the service of finding out the truth and transmitting it to readers or viewers, a journalist must do everything in his/her power to serve the freedom of the press.

Antonia Szabo, a third-year student at the Sciences of Communication Faculty, stressed that this job as a journalist is not for everyone.

"One can't be weak as an angel or panic every time they see an accident or a case that is really harder to 'digest'. One can't get actively involved in events, one can't change reality, a journalist is just the channel for transmitting information," she said.

The young student also offered an answer to the question of why the freedom of the press is important.

"In order to be aware of what is happening around you, to be able to take a stand, so the effect of the 'man who lives in the cave' occurs. You are part of society, you are part of a community, not only passively, but also actively, creatively. (...) Are you a journalist? Be truth, be honour, be righteous, be the voice of the people, do represent with vertebral column the citizens of your country and do not sell their identity only for a bigger ego," student Antonia Szabo concluded.