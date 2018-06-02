Writer Varujan Vosganian: Politics will recover only through culture

Writer Varujan Vosganian said on Sunday at Bookfest that he remains convinced that politics will recover only through culture, although he thinks that believing that one can do politics through culture is a big mistake, informs Agerpres.

"And if you ask me why I am in politics, I give you a very simple answer: In the 1990s, most of the Romanian culture people entered politics. In the 1990s, doing politics for many meant an act of culture, because they thought they would create a new world with a moral foundation. Even one of my friends, profoundly involved in politics, Laurentiu Ulici, said: 'Morality without politics can exist, but politics without morality in the long term does cannot exist. I, in the 1990s, a 30-year-old kid, had colleagues such as Alexandru Paleologu, Stefan Augustin Doinas, academician Caius Iacob, Dan Grigore, Stelian Tanase, Nicolae Manolescu, Daniela Crasnaru, Domokos Geza, and so on. Slowly, they all retired. I still stick to the idea that politics will only recover through culture," Vosganian said at the launch of the second edition of his short-story book "The Commodore's Statue ", at the Bookfest.

He has drawn attention that, however, believing that one can do politics through culture is a big mistake.

"But let me tell you something: A big mistake is made by the one who thinks that he can do politics through culture." When culture approaches politics, it disappears. Culture does not draw conclusions, Conclusions kill the art. These four short stories represent strong criticism of communism, but they do not call for rebellion. They only show man's place in the world and let him choose," the writer said.

Vosganian considers that healing from communism is difficult, because it did not constitute a common trauma for Romanians.

"For Armenians, genocide is a common trauma. For Jews, the Holocaust is a common trauma. For Romanians, communism is not a common trauma, and that is why we are healing so hard. communism had its beneficiaries and its losers, it had its victims. This book is clear proof that for us communism was not a common trauma, it is a trauma we have not overcome yet and that, in a way, just like the characters of Stanislaw Lem on ?Planet Solaris,' we are still living the same times, the same melancholies, the same rebellions without cause, just like the the characters in these short stories written by a young man in his twenties, somewhere in a country in Eastern Europe, without ever knowing he will climb on the social ladder and would present this book.

"The Commodore's Statue" brings together four short stories written by the author when he was 27-28 years old, which have as characters "ordinary people of all kinds: workers, peasants, intellectuals, traders," who have in common the "concentration space they live in (...)."