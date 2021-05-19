Writers Mircea Cartarescu, Fernando Iwasaki to meet online, on Monday, on the Cervantes Institute's Facebook channel

Writers Mircea Carartescu and Fernando Iwasaki will have an online dialogue on their respective national literatures on Monday, on the Facebook channel of the Cervantes Institute in Bucharest, agerpres reports.

"On the occasion of the celebration of the bicentennial of Peru's independence and the 30th anniversary of the Cervantes Institute, the Peruvian Embassy in Romania and the Cervantes Institute in Bucharest organize the event "Peru and Romania: about national literatures. Fernando Iwasaki and Mircea Cartarescu in dialogue," which will take place on Monday, May 24, starting with 7.00 pm, on the Facebook channel of the Cervantes Institute in Bucharest," according to a press release of the Spanish institute, sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

The two writers will discuss the importance of the classics, the concept of peripheral literature, the common elements and the connections between Peruvian literature and Romanian literature, as well as their role in building an identity.The event can also be watched on the Facebook page of the Embassy of the Republic of Peru in Romania.Fernando Iwasaki (b. 1961, Lima) is a novelist, essayist, university professor.He has written the novels "Neguijon" (Alfaguara, 2005) and "Libro de mal amor" (RBA, 2001) and numerous volumes of short stories, which have appeared in various anthologies in Spain and Latin America. Iwasaki also wrote in various magazines.His work has been translated into Czech, Russian, English, French, Italian, Romanian and Korean.In 2015, he won the Don Quixote Prize at the 32nd edition of the Rey de Espana Awards for Journalism.Mircea Cartaescu (b. 1956, Bucharest) is a Romanian author that is highly appreciated by readers and critics on both shores of the Atlantic, his work being translated almost entirely into Spanish.Cartarescu has published over 25 books of prose, poetry, journalism, essays and academic papers, as well as numerous articles.He is a professor at the University of Bucharest, journalist, member of PEN Romania and of the European Cultural Parliament.His work is translated into 25 languages, he has received most awards in the field in Romania, as well as numerous international recognitions, such as the "Thomas Mann" Award in Germany (2018), the Formentor Award in Spain (2018), the "Gregor von Rezzori" Award in Florence (2015), the Austrian State Prize for Literature (2015), the Leipzig Prize for European Harmony (2015), the Grand Prize for Poetry in Serbia (2013), the Vilenica Prize in Slovenia (2011).