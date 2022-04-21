The Government will approve, during the reunion on Thursday, a first document in regards to establishing the Year of Romania's Unknown Soldier in 2023, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced.

"Next year will mark 100 years since the monument of the Unknown Soldier in Carol I Park in Bucharest has been made, and today we are making a first step in establishing the Year of Romania's Unknown Soldier in 2023," the Executive leader declared at the beginning of the sitting.

On the agenda of the government meeting there is also a memorandum, titled: "Celebrating the Centennial of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (May 17, 1923 - May 17, 2023) and establishing the year 2023 as "The Year of Romania's Unknown Soldier".

Through the memorandum there is a proposal for the Ministry of National Defence to initiate a Government decision draft for establishing the year 2023 as the "Year of Romania's Unknown Soldier" and setting-up an inter-institutional work group, at a Government level, with representatives of all Ministries and / or competent institutions in the reference area for elaborating a unified plan of activities dedicated to the Centennial of the Tomb of Romania's Unknown Soldier.