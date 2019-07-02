Yellow Code for storms in 14 counties on Tuesday, heatwave, thermal discomfort in most regions

Meteorologists issued a Yellow Code for storms for 14 counties in the northern half of the country where atmospheric instability will be high on Tuesday.

According to the National Meteorological Administration (ANM), by noon at 23:00 hrs, most of Moldavia, in Maramures, Northern Crisana and locally in Transylvania, there will be periods of intense atmospheric instability that will manifest themselves by strong increased winds, storms, torrential downpour, frequent electric discharges and hail. Water quantities will exceed 25 l / sqm and in restricted areas 40 - 50 liters / sqm.The counties under the Yellow Code are as follows: Bihor, Satu Mare, Salaj, Cluj, Maramures, Bistrita-Nasaud, Mures, Suceava, Hunedoara, Neamt, Bacau, Botosani, Iasi and Vaslui.On the other hand, a meteorological warning was issued for accentuated thermal discomfort and a heatwave, but also atmospheric instability manifestations, which will take effect on Tuesday from 12:00 hrs and will be valid until Thursday morning at 10:00 hrs.On Tuesday, the weather will be scorchy and the thermal discomfort accentuated in most parts of the country, the temperature-humidity index (THI) will reach the critical threshold of 80 units, and in the plains and plateau areas maximum temperatures of 35 - 37 degrees will be frequently registered.The degree of atmospheric instability will increase, especially in the afternoon and in the first part of the night in the north, northeast and local in the center of the country, where there will be periods of severely cloudy weather, torrential downpour, frequent electric discharges, storms and hail. Water quantities will exceed 20 - 25 l / sqm and on isolated areas 35 - 40 l / sqm.On Wednesday, temporary atmospheric instability will be reported in the afternoon and night, beginning in the northeast and center, as well as in the mountain and sub-mountain areas, and especially in the south and south-east.In the southern regions, on Wednesday afternoon, the weather will be warm, scorchy in the Danube meadow, and there will be thermal discomfort.

AGERPRES