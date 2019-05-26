EXIT - POLL CURS - Avangarde: Duminică, ora 21:00. Au mai ramas VEZI AICI
 
     
#EuropeanElections2019 BEC voter turnout: 20pct of electors cast votes until 13:00

BEC
BEC Biroul Electoral Central

The nationwide voter turnout in the elections to the European Parliament on Sunday stood at 20 percent of the electors until 13:00, according to the data recorded on the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) website. 


A number of 2,156,745 electors voted in the urban area and 1,466,533 persons cast their votes in the rural area. 

According to BEC, 20.96 percent of the citizens cast their vote in Bucharest Capital City. In District 1 the voter turnout was 24.40pct, in District 2 - 21.30pct, in District 3 - 18.31pct, in District 4 - 21.42pct, in District 5 - 19.34pct, and in District 6 - 22.78pct. 

The BEC website is posting real time results.

