1 December/ForMin Odobescu: I am positive that, in solidarity as citizens of Romania, we will succeed in overcoming all difficulties

Foreign Affairs Minister Luminita Odobescu, in a message for Romania's National Day, voiced her conviction that, in solidarity as citizens of Romania, Romanians will succeed in overcoming all difficulties, and showed her confidence in the future of the country.

"On Romania's National Day, it gives me great pleasure to address Romanians from all over the world and to send them my best wishes of health, success in their professional activity, well-being and prosperity. I do so for the first time as minister of Foreign Affairs, with the awareness that the historic act of 1 December 1918, a fundamental milestone for all Romanians, is, as always, a special moment, reaffirming the national consciousness and unity, the vision and fundamental objectives of the Romanian nation. It is a moment when, reflecting on the past, we look confidently towards the future. I am convinced that, united as citizens of Romania, we will succeed in overcoming all difficulties and I am confident in the future we are building together," the foreign minister is quoted as saying in a press release.

Luminita Odobescu pointed out that we are approaching the end of a year characterised by a complicated international context, with crises and tensions that were sometimes more visible than the positive developments.

She brought to mind that, from the perspective of Romania's foreign policy, it was a year marked primarily by the illegal, unjustified and unprovoked aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

"The war in Ukraine continues, leading to long-term readjustments and making necessary responses that Romania was also called to give, together with its allies and partners. As far as we are concerned, we have reacted firmly to these unprecedented challenges in recent history. Most important has been our country's continued and multidimensional support for Ukraine and Ukrainian citizens. We have constantly adapted our political-diplomatic, economic, financial, humanitarian approaches to find the best ways to promote the application of international law. We never forget that this crisis is not only a regional one, but also a global one, which calls into question the universal values on which the rule-based international order is founded," the minister added.

Nevertheless Europe is not the only continent affected by crises, the head of Romanian diplomacy added.

"Violent actions threaten peace and stability in other parts of the world, such as the Middle East and sub-Saharan Africa. And they have an impact on us, as the Hamas attack on Israel on 7 October 2023 has shown. Romania immediately condemned this terrorist attack in the strongest terms. We supported international diplomatic efforts to prevent a regional escalation of the conflict, to free all hostages and to protect civilians in the enclave. Romania advocated for a continuous flow of humanitarian aid, which it considered an imperative necessity. We have contributed and are contributing essential humanitarian aid as part of a joint European effort. We have made complex efforts to evacuate Romanian citizens and their family members. I congratulate once again those who were involved in these difficult operations, from the task force and from our embassies in Tel-Aviv, Amman, Cairo, as well as from the Romanian Representative Office in Ramallah. We have thus passed a demanding test, which demonstrates our ability to manage extremely difficult crises," explained Luminita Odobescu.

According to her, the complex context has highlighted the excellence of Romanian diplomacy and, from this point of view, 1 December is perhaps also an occasion to celebrate the professionalism and dedication that continue to be features of our diplomatic activity, of a consistent and predictable foreign policy based on the promotion of fundamental rights and freedoms, with respect for international law and the rules-based international order.

"Two recent diplomatic successes bear witness to this: Romania's assumption, through our country's permanent delegate to UNESCO, Simona Miculescu, of the Presidency of UNESCO's General Conference for a period of two years, and the election of my predecessor, Bogdan Aurescu, as a judge of the International Court of Justice, the main judicial body of the United Nations, a first for Romania since the founding of the ICJ. Next year, in 2024, we will mark 35 years since the regaining of freedom and dignity of the Romanian people. Today, unlike previous moments in Romania's modern history, we are no longer alone in the challenges we face. We are part of the most visionary community of sovereign states, the European Union, a common space of democratic values and prosperity, and of the strongest collective defence alliance, NATO. On this basis, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to fulfil its duty towards Romanian citizens through diplomatic conduct and actions dedicated to the same fundamental goal: protecting and promoting the values, interests and objectives of our country and the welfare and security of our citizens. (...) A special thought of appreciation goes out on this anniversary to all Romanians abroad, whom I would like to assure of my and my colleagues' full respect. (...) Many happy returns of the day, Romania! Many happy returns of the day, dear Romanians, wherever you are!," Luminita Odobescu said.

AGERPRES