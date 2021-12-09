1,032 new cases of COVID-19; almost 40,000 tests and 74 deaths in 24 hours

A total of 1,032 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, with almost 40,000 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday, agerpres reports.

Of the 1,032 new cases, 32 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first time they went through the disease.

As of Thursday, 1,790,571 cases of COVID-19 had been registered in Romania, of which 10,584 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first period of illness.According to the GCS, 1,709,702 patients have been declared cured.At national level, 10,823,067 RT-PCR tests and 5,494,379 rapid antigen tests have been processed so far.In the last 24 hours, 13,740 RT-PCR tests were performed (7,197 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 6,543 on request) and 26,036 rapid antigen tests.Aside from the newly confirmed cases, after retesting patients who were already positive, 220 people were reconfirmed with COVID-19.

A total of 74 deaths - 41 men and 33 women - have been reported in patients infected with the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday.



Two deaths reported occurred prior to the reference interval, in Valcea County and in Bucharest, in November 2021.



According to the GCS, 70 deaths were reported in patients who had comorbidities, and four patients who died had no comorbidities.



Out of a total of 74 patients who died, 70 were unvaccinated and four were vaccinated against COVID. The four vaccinated deceased patients ranged in age from 70 to 79 years and over 80 years. All vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities.



From the beginning of the pandemic until Tuesday, 57,434 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died.